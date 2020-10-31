Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $55,968.14 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $55,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GH stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $114.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

