Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO Sells $123,066.00 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $101.09 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

