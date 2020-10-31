Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

