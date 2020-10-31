HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

