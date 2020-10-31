HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.86. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

