Hari Pillai Sells 2,083 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $33,078.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hari Pillai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Hari Pillai sold 2,084 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $32,739.64.

On Thursday, August 27th, Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $33,661.28.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

