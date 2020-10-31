Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wedbush

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of HOG opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 580,423 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 832.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 338,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

