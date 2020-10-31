Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) a €61.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

Shares of COK stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. Cancom SE has a 12 month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.63.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

