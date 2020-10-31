HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $113,475.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

P. Martin Paslick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19.

On Thursday, August 6th, P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38.

HCA opened at $123.94 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

