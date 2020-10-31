Head-To-Head Contrast: Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) versus Gevo (OTCMKTS:GEVO)

Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Laxai Pharma alerts:

2.1% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Gevo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Laxai Pharma and Gevo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gevo $24.49 million 2.11 -$28.66 million ($2.39) -0.40

Laxai Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Volatility & Risk

Laxai Pharma has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Laxai Pharma and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A Gevo -172.53% -43.46% -33.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Laxai Pharma and Gevo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gevo has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Laxai Pharma.

Summary

Gevo beats Laxai Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes. It products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Laxai Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laxai Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.