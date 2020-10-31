Head to Head Survey: Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and Nine Energy Service (OTCMKTS:NINE)

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy & Technology and Nine Energy Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.04 -$217.75 million $0.32 3.34

Energy & Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy & Technology and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Energy & Technology has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy & Technology and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A Nine Energy Service -100.20% -24.16% -9.53%

Summary

Energy & Technology beats Nine Energy Service on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

