Head-To-Head Survey: Surgalign (SRGA) and Its Peers

Surgalign (NASDAQ: SRGA) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Surgalign to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Surgalign alerts:

60.2% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Surgalign has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign’s peers have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -91.42% N/A -11.76% Surgalign Competitors -211.24% -73.61% -31.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surgalign and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million -$211.64 million -10.88 Surgalign Competitors $1.12 billion $151.86 million 34.92

Surgalign’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Surgalign and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surgalign Competitors 376 1242 2029 106 2.50

Surgalign currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Surgalign beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.