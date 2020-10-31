HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSTM stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 29.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in HealthStream by 323.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

