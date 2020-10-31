Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $442.38 million, a PE ratio of 142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 237.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 409.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

