Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.59. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 7,847 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market cap of $26.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

