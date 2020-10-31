Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $372.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

