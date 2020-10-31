Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 11,031 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,941.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $87.14 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

