Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 1,504 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

