Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 36,971 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

