Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 25 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD opened at $997.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,000.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,078.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total value of $3,766,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.