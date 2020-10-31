Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 497 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

