Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 507 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $232.27 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 751,209 shares of company stock valued at $179,211,063. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

