Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 5,385 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,832 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up approximately 2.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xilinx by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,449,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.