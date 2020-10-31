Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 567 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. The Unilever Group comprises about 2.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $56.83 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

