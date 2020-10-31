Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 930 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,986.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

