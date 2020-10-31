Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,831,000 after purchasing an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

