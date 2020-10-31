Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 13.9% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Sysco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 563,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 86.2% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 128,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 145.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.