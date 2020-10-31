Hemenway Trust Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.02 and its 200 day moving average is $241.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

