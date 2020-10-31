Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.02. The company has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

