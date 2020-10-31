Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

