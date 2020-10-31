Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $190,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of GE opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

