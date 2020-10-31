Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $183.59 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

