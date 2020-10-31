Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $24.73 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.13 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $171.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.