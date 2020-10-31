Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $91.92 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

