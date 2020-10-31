Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

