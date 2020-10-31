Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,751 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.