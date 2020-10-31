Hemenway Trust Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 685,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 363,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 16.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 91.0% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 92,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

