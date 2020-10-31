Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 385,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,099,000 after purchasing an additional 220,413 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 17,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $202.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

