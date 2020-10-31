Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 390,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

