Hemenway Trust Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $501.36 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.64.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.