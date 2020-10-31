Hemenway Trust Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,178 shares of company stock worth $6,708,312 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $306.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.