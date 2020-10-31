Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

NYSE:PM opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

