Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 3,242 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

MMM stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

