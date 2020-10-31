Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 642 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,563,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

