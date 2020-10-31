Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $202.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

