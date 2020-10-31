Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.81. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $49,597.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,700.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

