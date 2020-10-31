Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.81. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $15.34.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hemisphere Media Group
Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
