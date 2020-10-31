Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 334.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

