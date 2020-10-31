Hilton Brett Purchases 59,468 Shares of Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) insider Hilton Brett purchased 59,468 shares of Pacific Smiles Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.88 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$111,799.84 ($79,857.03).
The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.94.
About Pacific Smiles Group
