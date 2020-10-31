Hilton Brett Purchases 59,468 Shares of Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) insider Hilton Brett purchased 59,468 shares of Pacific Smiles Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.88 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$111,799.84 ($79,857.03).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.94.

Get Pacific Smiles Group alerts:

About Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Smiles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Smiles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.