HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.69. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

HTBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,726.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $792,490.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,880. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.