Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of HON stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

